Siddharth's press conference in Bengaluru gets interrupted by pro-Kannada activists, actor forced to leave
A few members of a pro-Kannada group protesting over the Cauvery issue, disrupted Siddharth's press conference and asked him to leave.
Actor Siddharth's press interaction in Bengaluru, Karnataka was interrupted on Thursday by members of a pro-Kannada group. Siddharth was in the city's SRV theatre to promote his new film Chithha.
As the actor was interacting with the members of the media, a few men walked in and asked him to leave. They also told the organisers of the press conference to end the event immediately in support of the ongoing Cauvery protest.
A protester said, “We are fighting here and the Cauvery water is going to Tamil Nadu. And he is promoting the film, do you guys want this?”
A video of the incident is now being widely circulated on social media where the actor can be seen interacting with the media in Kannada even as protestors tried to stop the event.
However, one of the protestors told the actor, “We have not come to order. We have come to request. Please stop this.” After a while, the actor got up from his chair and thanked the media members as he walked out of the press conference.
VIDEO | Members of Kannada group disrupted Tamil Actor Siddharth's press conference to promote his movie (Kannada dubbed Chikku) in Malleshwarm by raising slogans over the Cauvery issue earlier today.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 28, 2023
(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/WBTXKBjvNt
Several pro-Kannada organisations, farmer groups, and labour unions have called for Karnataka Bandh in protest against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu on Friday, September 29. The protesters argue that water is being released to Tamil Nadu even as the southwest monsoon draws to a close and storage levels are very low in the Cauvery basin reservoirs in Karnataka. The Cauvery is the main source of drinking water for the city of Bengaluru and for the irrigation of farmland in the Mandya region of the state.
Chithha is a Tamil language film helmed by SU Arun Kumar. The film is an intense family drama about a man- played by Siddharth- on a mission to find his lost niece. The film, which hit theatres on September 28, is produced by Siddharth himself under his banner Etaki Entertainment.
