Siddharth's press conference in Bengaluru gets interrupted by pro-Kannada activists, actor forced to leave

Actor Siddharth's press interaction in Bengaluru, Karnataka was interrupted on Thursday by members of a pro-Kannada group. Siddharth was in the city's SRV theatre to promote his new film Chithha.



As the actor was interacting with the members of the media, a few men walked in and asked him to leave. They also told the organisers of the press conference to end the event immediately in support of the ongoing Cauvery protest.



A protester said, “We are fighting here and the Cauvery water is going to Tamil Nadu. And he is promoting the film, do you guys want this?”



A video of the incident is now being widely circulated on social media where the actor can be seen interacting with the media in Kannada even as protestors tried to stop the event.



However, one of the protestors told the actor, “We have not come to order. We have come to request. Please stop this.” After a while, the actor got up from his chair and thanked the media members as he walked out of the press conference.