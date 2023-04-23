She's back! Zendaya returns to stage after 7 years; performs with Labrinth at Coachella 2023

American actress-singer Zendaya left everyone shocked when she joined Labrinth on Saturday at Coachella for the second weekend of the arts and music festival. She performed her Emmy-nominated hit "I'm Tired" and "All of Us" in front of a massive crowd.

Photos and videos from the music festival are currently going viral on social media.

Dressed in a cute pink dress, the Euphoria star emerged on the stage seconds after "I’m Tired" started playing in the background. She flaunted her prowess and danced enthusiastically around the stage.

"I'm Tired" featured in an episode of the second season of the mega-popular HBO teen drama series Euphoria. Meanwhile, "All of Us" closed out season one of the series.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL ZENDAYA IS LITERALLY PERFORMING ALL FOR US WITH LABRINTH AT COACHELLA RN OMFGFBDNDND pic.twitter.com/oBXCLNm89K — j a d a (@jadawadas) April 23, 2023

Zendaya makes a surprise appearance at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/dUV5y9Zfpb — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 23, 2023

Other than Zendaya, Sia and Maddie Ziegler also joined Labrinth for his Coachella performance. The three delivered a power-packed performance that made fans go bonkers.

As for the former Disney actress' music career, she revealed, in a March 2022 Twitter post, that she stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but she still really loves it. "So the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks (sic)," she wrote.

Meanwhile, the actress officially joined the brand as its House Ambassador earlier this week. She made an appearance at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show in March. The 26-year-old is the newest face to grace LV's ad campaigns.

