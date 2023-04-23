Coachella 2023: Diljit Dosanjh apologises to security on behalf of fans as he takes stage for second time

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, known for his hit tracks like "Lemonade", "Vibe", "GOAT", and "Peaches", arrived for his second performance at Coachella 2023 in an all-white ensemble and a matching turban. Once again, he made the crowd go crazy with his Bhangra beats and peppy tracks. His power-packed performance left his fans truly impressed!

During the performance, Dosanjh, who is massively popular among the Indian diaspora worldwide, spoke to the security present at the venue and apologised on behalf of his fans, who were elated to see him on the stage.

Addressing the security guards, he said, "Security paaji sorry. They are very excited basically, they are good people. First-time Dosanjhwala on stage at Coachella that’s why they are excited. So please, I am sorry on behalf of them. Thank you."

Check it out below!

In another viral video, he is seen asking his Punjabi brothers and sisters to stay away from negativity and do good in life. He also engaged with his fans and expressed gratitude. Take a look!

A message to all punjabis

Stay away from negativity

Music has no boundaries



SPREAD LOVE TO RECIEVE LOVE ❤️.#DiljitDosanjh #COACHELLA2023 pic.twitter.com/5F18qPkZOp — ખ૯ℓઝ¡ท 🦋 (@Gheyo_Di_Choori) April 23, 2023

In another viral video, he is seen saying, "Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye! (Punjabis have arrived in Coachella)," which he also said during his first act and triggered a meme-fest. Hearing the phrase, the crowd went bonkers and started screaming at the top of their lungs. Check it out below!

Last week, the Punjabi singer wore an all-black traditional attire for his performance. He paired it with a black turban, black sunglasses, and even a pair of gloves.

A video of American DJ and music producer Diplo grooving to Dosanjh's songs from last week is still doing the rounds on social media. Later, the two were seen chilling together and bonding over music. Will we see a collaboration soon? Chances are high!

The diversity or "brown inclusivity", as many are calling it, at the US festival is being praised across platforms. Being the first Punjabi singer at the music fest, Diljit's fans are beyond excited to see their culture and community getting represented at Coachella for the second time.

Other performers at the festival were Pakistani singer and composer Ali Sethi, K-pop girl band BLACKPINK, Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Labrinth, Jai Wolf, Joy Crookes, Jai Paul, Frank Ocean and Underworld.

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is one of the most profitable music events in the world. It sees some of the biggest celebrities marking their attendance for a chillout session. The festival takes place over two consecutive weekends every April in Indio, California.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE