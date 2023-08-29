Shakira to receive prestigious Video Vanguard Award at 2023 MTV VMAs

Global music sensation Shakira is set to be honoured with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award at the upcoming 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, as per news agency Associated Press. The event is scheduled to take place next month, and it promises to be a night of celebration and recognition for the Colombian singer's contributions to the music industry. The honour places her among an elite group of previous recipients including icons such as Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Missy Elliott.

A highlight of the evening will be Shakira's highly-anticipated performance on the VMA stage, marking her return after an impressive 17-year hiatus. The stage, which has been graced by countless legendary artists, will once again be illuminated by Shakira's electrifying presence. Her performance is expected to captivate audiences and showcase her remarkable musical versatility.

Throughout her career, Shakira has been the recipient of four VMAs, a testament to her international appeal and influence. Her VMA journey began with a victory in the International Viewer's Choice (Latin America North) category back in 2000, signifying the start of a trajectory that has seen her impact transcend borders and cultures.

As the 2023 VMAs draw near, excitement continues to mount as Shakira has been nominated for a total of four awards this year. These nominations include the coveted "Artist of the Year" award, recognition for "Best Collaboration" for her work on "XQG" with Karol G, and two nominations in the "Best Latin" category. Shakira's solo single, "Acróstico," has also earned her a spot in the competitive "Best Latin" category.

Bruce Gillmer, Chief Content Officer of Music at Paramount+ and President of Music, Music Talent, Programming, and Events at Paramount, spoke highly of Shakira's monumental impact on the music landscape. “Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She’s a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalisation of Latin music. Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level," he said.

Taylor Swift leads the pack with an eight nominations, seven of which are attributed to her groundbreaking "Anti-Hero" music video. Additionally, she has secured a nomination in the fiercely contested "Artist of the Year" category. Following closely behind is SZA, who boasts six nominations.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are slated to take place at the renowned Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE