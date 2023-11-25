Shakira settles second tax evasion case, pays 6.6 million euros

Colombian singer Shakira has made significant financial payments to resolve tax investigations in Spain, her agent confirmed on Friday. Just days after striking a deal to avoid trial in her 2012-14 tax case, it has come to light that the celebrity has already paid 6.6 million euros ($7.2 million) to a Spanish court for her 2018 tax evasion case, according to her agent.

For those unaware, Spanish prosecutors in July opened a second case against the 46-year-old singer, accusing her of using a network of companies, some of them based in tax havens, to cheat Spain's tax office out of some 6.6 million euros in 2018, including interest and adjustments.

Shakira paid the court in August, the agency that represents her told AFP, confirming a report in the daily newspaper El Periodico. However, it's crucial to note that this payment neither implies guilt nor innocence, but rather stands as an indication of her commitment to resolve any potential debts with the Spanish tax authorities, according to reports.

This development comes in the wake of a separate agreement reached by the "Hips Don't Lie" singer with Spanish prosecutors earlier in the week. To evade trial for tax fraud linked to her income between 2012 and 2014, Shakira agreed to a fine of 7.3 million euros, equivalent to half of the unpaid tax amount.

Shakira, who had initially declined an offer from prosecutors, emphasised in a statement that her decision to settle was guided by the well-being of her children.