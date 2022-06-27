Shah Rukh Khan's performance at Mumbai Police's Umang event wins hearts, see viral video

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is all set to return to the silver screens after a gap of 4 years with 'Pathaan', gave his first stage performance after the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday. The actor danced to some of his most popular hits at Mumbai Police's s annual cultural extravaganza, Umang, and left people gushing. A video of his performance surfaced online and is now going viral.

The event, held at BKC, Mumbai, saw several Bollywood and television celebrities marking their attendance. Other than SRK, many celebs performed at the event. Shehnaaz Gill grooved to 'The Punjaabban' song along with Anil Kapoor. While Rakhi Sawant did a catwalk on the stage, along with a young girl.

In the video, the actor is seen dressed in a sharp black suit. Looking every bit handsome, he is seen grooving to the song 'I Am The Best' from his film 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani'. Several background dancers dressed in white ensembles are seen matching steps with the star. Check out the video here!

Also read: BET Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan, The Weeknd, Diddy win big, see full winners' list here

On the movie front, Shah Rukh has an impressive lineup for the coming months. He has three projects, namely 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki', in the pipeline. The actor recently unveiled the first motion poster of 'Pathaan' and in no time, it went viral.

As the actor completed 30 years in the film industry, he treated his fans to an exclusive look from his upcoming film. Seeing the outpouring of love he received from the fans on the occasion, he penned a thank you note, which read, "Thank u all for celebrating my 30 yrs with cakes & edits and all things nice. For me the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all. (sic)"