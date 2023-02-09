Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes second highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is the winner at the box office! The film, which featured Khan as an action hero, is still raking in big moolah at the worldwide box office ever since its release. Siddharth Anand's directorial venture has become one of the biggest blockbusters of this year.



Two weeks after its release, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, who also star in the spy thriller, is still earning flattering numbers at the domestic and worldwide box office.



The film has so far grossed approximately Rs 452 crore (4.52 billion) at the domestic box office. The film, which has managed to surpass 'KGF: Chapter 2's box office collection in the Hindi belt, has also become the second highest-grossing movie in Bollywood with Rs 880 crore (8.80 billion), surpassing Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' total box office collection at worldwide Rs 866 crore(8.66 billion).



Now, the film stands only behind Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' worldwide box office collection (Rs. 1914 crores)



In the statement provided by producers, per Indian Express, "Pathaan, on its 12th day (second Sunday), registered a huge 28.50 crore nett in India (Hindi: 27.50 crore, all dubbed versions: 1 crore). In 12 days, Pathaan has recorded $38.68 million in the overseas territories alone, while the nett collection in India stands at 429.90 crore (Hindi: 414.50 crore, Dubbed: 15.40 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 832.20 crore (India gross: 515 crore, overseas gross: 317.20 crore).''

"#Pathaan cleared 500 cr gross in India and 800 cr globally at the end of 2nd Sunday," trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted.



Not only in India, but the film is doing mind-blowing business in the international market as well. In the US, the film may beat SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' box office collection.



In the tweet, Bala wrote, "Including re-releases, #RRRMovie has done $14,861,603 in North America, and #Pathaan has already entered the $14 million club there. I'll be crossing the #RRR soon."