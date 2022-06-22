Shah Rukh Khan sweetly apologized for coming late to ad shoot, recalls cinematographer

It's no secret that Shah Rukh Khan is very professional when it comes to his work commitments. And, he never fails to win hearts with his charisma, charm and sense of humour. However, a new post by a cinematographer is reiterating this fact.

Recalling his 'fanboy' moment, cinematographer Lawrence Dcunha talked about his first ad shoot with Shah Rukh. And, he shared how the actor charmed him with his respectful nature.

The cinematographer also recalled how the actor came slightly behind schedule as he was filming the night before, but he sweetly apologised to everyone for the delay.

On Tuesday, Lawrence wrote in a social media post, "Shah Rukh Khan. My first ad film shoot with king khan!!! Although he shot throughout the night for his upcoming movie, he came slightly behind schedule but sweetly apologised for the delay. He was very respectful, thoroughly professional, yet joking and making people laugh on the set."

"We didn't have a stand in for him, so he sat on the mark and asked me if I could continue with my lighting while he was rehearsing his lines. His acknowledgement towards his technicians and crew overwhelmed me, that he addressed each one by their names," Lawrence said. "There was no dull moment with him on the set. When the shoot was finally done, he shook hands with everyone. He stayed till the very end and even clicked pictures with all of us. Such a gentleman!!!"

On the movie front, Shah Rukh Khan currently has 3 films in the pipeline. He will feature in 'Pathan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will release in January 2023.

The actor has also joined hands with Rajkumar Hirani for 'Dunki'. It also stars Taapsee Pannu. He is also working on Atlee directorial 'Jawan'.