Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' beats Aamir Khan’s 'Dangal', here's how much the film has earned

New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Feb 05, 2023, 07:35 PM IST

There has been no special announcement about a sequel to Pathaan. Photograph:(Others)

After 'Dangal,' the film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is now eyeing at the box office collections of two blockbuster films, 'KGF 2' and 'Baahubali 2,' in the Hindi belt.
 

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is the new king of Bollywood. After shattering multiple box office records, Sidharth Anand's film has now surpassed the box office collection of Aamir Khan's superhit film 'Dangal'.

SRK's film, which was released on January 25, has raked in Rs 400 crore (4 Billion) at the box office so far, surpassing Dangal's record of Rs 387 crore and becoming the highest-grossing film in Hindi.

'Pathaan' has become the first Hindi film after 'Dangal' to reach the Rs 400 crore (4 Billion) mark.

Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst, tweeted the following numbers: "Pathaan shows FANTASTIC GROWTH on [second] Saturday...will be the FIRST *outright #Hindi film* to gross $400 million [Nett BOC]..."Dangal has been crossed; the next target is KGF2 in Hindi."[Week 2] Fri: 13.50 cents; Sat: 22.50 cents. Total:  387 cr. #Hindi, #India, #Pathaan, #Tamil, and #Telugu[Week 2]: Fri: 50 lacs; Sat: 75 lacs Total: ₹ 14.40 cr. ⭐️ NOTE: The total cost of Pathaan in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu is 401.40 crore."Nett BOC. #IndiaBiz."

'Pathaan' has earned approximately Rs. 387 crores in Hindi. However, if we combine the collections of Tamil and Telugu language, then the films' total box office earnings stand at Rs 401.4 crore.

After 'Dangal,' the film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is now eyeing the box office collections of two blockbuster films, 'KGF 2' and 'Baahubali 2,' in the Hindi belt.

In a press note, the makers of the film said, " 'Pathaan' becomes the all-time highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in just 10 days!"

Meanwhile, 'Pathaan' has earned Rs 7.29 billion worldwide in less than two weeks. Anand's domestic gross collection has crossed Rs 4.53 billion in ten days, and in overseas territories, the film has raised Rs 2.76 billion. The total worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 7.29 billion (Rs 729 crore).

