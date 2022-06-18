Shah Rukh Khan now owns a women's cricket team, shares his excitement with fans

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he is now the owner of a Women's cricket team. Sharing the happy news with his fans, he revealed the name of the cricket team.

In his tweet, he shared that his Knight Riders cricket team franchise now has its first women's team. The Women`s team has been named 'Trinbago Knight Riders' and will play the inaugural Women's Caribbean Premier League.

He wrote, "This is such a happy moment for all of us at @KKRiders @ADKRiders & of course the lovely set of people at @TKRiders. Hope I can make it there to see them live!" Take a look!

The Women's Caribbean Premier League will commence on August 30. Apart from SRK`s team, the other two teams confirmed to play the series are Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

For those uninitiated, SRK co-owns the Knight Riders Group with actor Juhi Chawla.

Apart from Trinbago Knight Riders, they co-own three cricket teams together - Kolkata Knight Riders, Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

On the movie front, SRK is gearing up to be back on screen after a hiatus of almost 2 and half years. He has several films lined up for release.

Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Atlee`s 'Jawan' with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu are some of his upcoming films.

