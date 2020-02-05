Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar set the stage on fire at Armaan Jain's wedding reception

Bollywood stars descended at Armaan Jain's reception on Tuesday night, dressed in the traditional designer best. Armaan, who is late actor Raj Kapoor's grandson, married girlfriend Anissa Malhotra on Monday evening in a suburban hotel in Mumbai.



On Tuesday, at the wedding reception, Armaan's famous cousins- Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan put up an act along with filmmaker Karan Johar on Kareena's hit song 'Bole Chudiya' from Johar's film 'Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham'.

Not just Kapoor siblings but the evening also saw power couple Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri dancing to 'Saddi Gali'. The couple's performance got the loudest cheer from the crowd. Karan Johar and Gauri Khan also danced to 'Kajra Re'.

There were also performances by groom's brother Aadar Jain and girlfriend Tara Sutaria put up a performance along with Kareena and KJo that had the newlyweds joining in.

Actress Kiara Advani was also one of the star performers of the night which saw Bollywood A-list stars in attendance.

Ranbir Kapoor walked in with mother Neetu Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt while Varun Dhawan attended the do with girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Stars like Athiya Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, the Ambanis also made their presence felt.















Armaan, who made his acting debut in 2014 in a film called 'Lekar Hum Deewana Dil' posted a photo with his wife and thanked everyone for the love.