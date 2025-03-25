The iconic TV series, Sex and The City featured several explicit sex scenes and still enjoys a fan following. Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha were loved by people who watched the show. The spin-off series, And Just Like That also found its fair share of audience.

Advertisment

The original show had at least three of them bare their bodies in front of the cameras on several occasions. Now Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte York, has revealed an intimate tidbit that happened on the sets of Sex and The City.

Davis was speaking with Oliver Hudson on her podcast Are You a Charlotte and revealed that the creators of the show, Darren Star and Michael Patrick King, once asked her and Cynthia Nixon “how they felt” about oral sex.

When Sex and the City creators asked about oral sex

Advertisment

Davis said that she didn't remember the conversation, but Nixon did, who told her, "Darren and Michael Patrick came to us independently, each one of us, and said, ‘You know, how do you guys feel about [performing oral sex on men]? Because we’re trying to write this, but we realized that we’re gay men and you guys are straight women. Can you share with us your thoughts?’”

Also Read: Justin Bieber is struggling with 'anger issues', shares cryptic posts about 'hating' himself at times

The actress admitted that she didn't tell them that she "didn't like" giving oral sex.

Advertisment

“I guess we all said our different things. And I know that I didn’t say that I didn’t like it, because I wouldn’t really say that," the 60-year-old said. “I might have said, ‘I don’t like someone pushing my head down,’ because definitely who likes that?"

Are You a Charlotte podcast discusses Episode 7 of Sex and The City

The discussion was in relation to episode 7 of the show titled The Monogamists in which her character tells a boyfriend that she was not a fan of performing oral sex.

“You have to figure out the person that you’re with and whether you were into that. Like with Charlotte in this particular episode apparently, which I have forgotten, Charlotte doesn’t like to give [oral sex on men],” Davis added.

Kristin Davis had talked about the show a few months back as well and said that she “didn’t feel protected” while filming intimate scenes. She said that she felt "confused" by the number of sex scenes they shot, and simulating sex without the protection of intimacy coordinators.