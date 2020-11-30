Selena Gomez's friend opens up about 'Saved by the Bell' joke, Peacock's apology

Selena Gomez's good friend Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney to her, shared her reaction to the 'Saved by the Bell' joke on social media on Saturday. The newly rebooted show featured a joke about her 2017 kidney transplant.

The 32-year-old actor confirmed that producers from the high school comedy series had apologized to her for the joke, though she still worried it might be hurtful to other people who had donated organs or received them.

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, Francia wrote, "Some of the cast and producers have reached out to me personally to apologize for this and I truly appreciate that,'

'But I do want to acknowledge that this public apology from the network should acknowledge the donors that could have been offended by this. It's not about me, it's about acknowledging the great role that donors play,' she added, while tagging NBC and its streaming service Peacock.



She also confirmed that she had received the apology on Twitter the same day.

'Appreciate the apology but let’s not forget about the donors that potentially felt offended and dismissed from the spray paint written on the wall,' she wrote.





As a kidney donor I want to show love and let other donors know that you are not alone. You are seen. You are appreciated. You are so brave and your selfless act is very much appreciated and valued! 🙏🏽 — Francia Raisa (@franciaraisa) November 28, 2020

After the severe social media backlash, Peacock(streaming platform) have issued an apologized for a 'Saved By the Bell' episode where they briefly referenced Selena Gomez's kidney transplant. The platform even made a donation to the singer's lupus charity.



This all started after the reboot show premiered in Us earlier this week and the sixth episode didn't go well with Gomez fans, who criticised the show and expressed their disappointment. "Respect Selena Gomez'' trended on Twitter.



In particular scene, the two friends of the show talk about her Selena's transplant and say. "I know for a fact that Selena Gomez's kidney donor was Justin Bieber's mom," one character comments. Selena hasn't responded to the situation yet.

Her friend reacts, "God I wish that I had my phone so I could prove it." To which the other character says, "Prove what? That you're an idiot. It was Demi Lovato's kidney. They're best friends... like you and I were." In another scene from the same, a graffiti reading, "Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?"