/Say it louder! Salman Khan accepts paparazzi’s apology after hospital incident; Video goes viral

Salman Khan is no longer upset with the paparazzi. A day after Khan lashed out at the shutterbugs, not only slamming them but also warning them via a post later about the invasion of privacy when he was visiting someone close in the hospital, things have changed.

A day later, Khan again stepped out for an event, where he happily interacted with the photographers as he acknowledged their apology.

Salman Khan speaks to paparazzi a day after slamming them for shouting outside the hospital

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On Wednesday, Salman stepped out in Mumbai to attend the success event of Raja Shivaji, in which the actor has made a special cameo appearance. While stepping outside and posing with actor and director Riteish Deshmukh, the photographers apologized to the actor.

As soon as Khan stepped out, all the paps started apologizing repeatedly. Guarded by heavy security, the actor asked his guards not to to stop them and come near him.

In one clip that one photographer is saying that no is going to shout today. To this, the Dabangg actor said,''Ha yeh jagah sahi hai (this place is right for that)”

Later, the photographers apologised to Salman as they all shouted, ‘’Sorry Bhai Sorry bhai.'' To this, the actor jokingly said, '' “Zor se bolo, aawaz nahi aa rahi tum sabki (Say it louder, I can’t hear all of you properly).”