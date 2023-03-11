Satish Kaushik's death: Delhi Police recovers 'medicines' from farmhouse where actor stayed

Satish Kaushik's death has sent shockwaves around the country. The 66-year-old actor was in Delhi for the Holi celebration and on March 9 around 1 am the actor suffered a massive heart attack in Gurugram. His body was taken to Mumbai, where his last rites were performed at Versova crematorium. However, on Friday, a crime team of Delhi police, who is probing the death case of the actor visited the farmhouse where he was staying.



As per the ANI, a source has revealed that a crime team of Delhi`s South-West district police visited the farmhouse, where they found some `medicines'.

''A party was also organised in the farmhouse, which belonged to an industrialist, who is wanted in a case,'' sources added.

#SatishKaushikDeath | Delhi Police say they are waiting for the detailed postmortem report to know the exact cause of the death. A crime team of District Police visited the farmhouse in Southwest Delhi where the party was organised & recovered some 'medicines': Sources — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023 ×

Delhi Police is waiting for a detailed post-mortem report.



"Police are going through the guest list to find out who were present in the farmhouse," the source added.



Kaushik demise -



On March 7, Kaushik was papped at the Holi bash of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in Mumbai, after which he went to Delhi to celebrate the festival with his family and friends The actor's close friend Anupam Kher broke the news on the internet.

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023 ×

"Actor Satish Kaushik passes away," Kher tweeted along with a picture of both actors and wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Remembering Satish Kaushik: The life and times of the actor



A versatile actor -



Known for his comic roles, Kaushik has carved a niche with his decades-long career. Born in Mahendragarh, Haryana, Kaushik started his career as an actor in 1983. However, his breakthrough came in 1989 with Mr India, in which he played the role of Calendar. After the film became a blockbuster hit, there was no turning back for Kaushik as he went on to star

in a number of memorable films.



He went on to act in several popular films such as Ram Lakhan, Saajan Chale Sasural, ChaalBaaz, Mr. India, and Brick Lane, to name a few. He has acted in more than 100 Hindi films.