Remembering Satish Kaushik: The life and times of the actor

| Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

Actor Satish Kaushik passed away today in Delhi after suffering a heart attack. Known for his comic roles, Kaushik has carved a niche with his decades-long career. Born in Mahendragarh, Haryana, Kaushik started his career as an actor in 1983. However, his breakthrough came in 1989 with Mr India, in which he played the role of Calendar. After the film became a blockbuster hit, there was no turning back for Kaushik as he went on to star in a number of memorable films. Apart from acting, Satish has proven his mark as a writer and director, comedian, and screenwriter. Remembering Kaushik, here we take a look back at his life.

A boy from Delhi

Satish was born on April 13, 1956, in Mahendragarh, Haryana, but grew up and spent the early years of his life in Delhi's Karol Bagh area. He went to the famous Kirori Mal College, where he started acting. In 2020, the late actor shared a throwback photo of him from his Kirori Mal days. In the picture, he's standing with a winning shield from a drama competition. Sharing the story behind the picture, Kaushik wrote, "Dashing man Satish Kaushik holding his first interclass drama competition trophy in Kirori Mal College ( 1973-74) play was "Teen Apahij " Got Best Actor Award . Thx #KMC #The Players Drama Society #SirFrankThakurDas #Theatre #Acting for making me a shy boy into a confident person .. Happy World Theatre Day 👏👏👏🙏 #stayhome #staysafe #fightcoronatogether👊,'' After graduating from Kirori Mal, he went to the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, later.

His train to Mumbai

To try his luck in acting, Satish Kaushik boarded the train to Mumbai in 1979. After coming to Mumbai, he made his debut in 1983 with 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', which was also a directorial debut film of Shekhar Kapur. Kaushik once shared a photo of him standing by the train. In the caption, the actor wrote, ''I came to Mumbai to become an actor on 9th Aug 1979 by Paschim Express. . 10th Aug was first morning in Mumbai. Mumbai gave Work,Friends,Wife, Kids,Home, Love,Warmth, Struggle,Success,Failures & Courage to live Happily.Good Morning Mumbai & All who gave me more than I dreamt in this 41 years of fulfilling journey. Thx.''



His debut and breakthrough

Satish Kaushik made his debut in 1983 with the classic film 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'. However, the film that made him a star was Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's film Mr India, in which he played the role of the cook, Calendar.

Kaushik's memorable roles

After playing the role of 'Calendar' in Mr. India, there was no turning back for Satish Kaushik. In his career spanning over three decades, he has played memorable characters in films like Ram Lakhan, Deewana Mastana, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Kyunki Main Jhooth Nahi Bolta among others.

Tere Naam - first blockbuster hit

After working as an actor for decades, Satish made his directorial debut in 1993 with Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. However, his first blockbuster hit as a director was 'Tere Naam'. Other films that he has directed are - Prem (1995), starring Tabu, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain (1999), Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000) etc.

Kaushik's production company

Anupam Kher shared a close bond with the late actor Satish Kaushik. They had been knowing each other for 45 years starting from NSD, where they both studied together. In 2007, they launched a production company Karol Bagh Productions. The first film which was released under their banner was Teree Sang, directed by Satish Kaushik.

