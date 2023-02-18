Sanjay Leela Bhansali unveils the magical world of 'Heeramandi'| Watch teaser here!
'Heeramandi' is set in pre-independence India and will follow the story of the courtesans of Lahore.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to make his digital debut soon. A year after creating waves with Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' Bhansali is coming back with another female-centric story. On Saturday, the first look at Bhansali's first web series, 'Heeramandi,' was unveiled.
Netflix, on which the show will stream, dropped the first short teaser of the series, which featured the ensemble cast of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, donning the regal look.
The clip, which starts off with the text "Sanjay Leela Bhansali invites you to the world where courtesans were queens," gives a glimpse of all the divas one by one, starting with Manisha Koirala, Aditi, Sharmin, Richa, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and, in the end, Sonakshi Sinha. All are dressed in graceful golden yellow anarkalis, except Sonakshi, who is wearing a saree.
The caption of the video reads, "Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali that we can't wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of Heeramandi. Coming soon."
'Heeramandi' is set in pre-independence India and will follow the story of the courtesans of Lahore. As per ANI, the series will explore the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.
Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "Creative freedom and experimenting with new concepts are crucial to making lasting, memorable stories that transport audiences to new worlds. Netflix has been at the forefront of partnering with storytellers to create breakthrough, iconic stories that have stood the test of time.''