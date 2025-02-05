Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane is married. The actress, who became a household name in India with the movie Sanam Teri Kasam, has tied the knot with Pakistani actor Ameer Gilani.



On Wednesday, Hocane made the big announcement with a set of adorable romantic photos from her wedding with Gilani.

Sharing the photos, Mawra wrote, "And in the middle of chaos… I found you. BISMILLAH 5.2.25."

The set of adorable photos showcased the newlywed couple, Mawra and Ameer. The pictures featured the couple smiling as they posed for the camera after the wedding. For the big day, the couple donned traditional attire.

Mawra wore a stunning sea-green lehenga with golden embroidery and a pink and purple border. Her matching dupatta added elegance to her outfit. She opted for light jewellery, comprising a golden necklace with green beads, matching earrings, and a passa. Her makeup was simple with a dewy finish.



Mawra and Ameer's fans were left surprised with the wedding news. Commenting on her post, one user wrote, ''so happy for you both, rooting since day 1 ❤️❤️❤️ mashallah.''



Another Instagram user wrote, ''Omg, this is so beautiful! Congratulations, Mawra!.''



Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani's Relationship



The dating rumours of Mawra and Gilani have been doing the rounds for some time now. However, the couple refrained from giving any confirmation. They have appeared in television dramas like Sabaat and Neem.



Mawra Hocane is one of the Pakistani actresses who enjoys a massive fan following in India. She gained widespread recognition through her Bollywood film ''Sanam Teri Kasam,'' which marked her debut in the Indian film industry. In the movie, she played the role of a shy and decent girl named Saru.



Although the movie did not earn well at the box office upon its release, it later gained popularity, with people going gaga over the story and the songs.

