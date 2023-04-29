Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fan builds temple for actress in India's Andhra Pradesh
Samantha Ruth Prabhu now has a temple in her name in Andhra Pradesh, India.
Some fans get tattoos, others travel miles to get a glimpse of their favourite stars. But, one Samantha Ruth Prabhu fan has taken star worshipping to a whole new level. If reports are anything to go by, a die-hard fan of the Yashoda actress, identified as Tenali Sandeep, has built a temple in his house in Alapadu village of Bapatla district on the occasion of the actress' birthday.
The fan wanted to build a bigger temple in honour of Samantha but couldn't because of money constraints. The temple has a statue of the actress dressed in a red saree and green blouse.
Apart from acting, the fan admires the actress for her philanthropic work. And, it also encouraged him to help the needy and distribute food items on her birthday.
Speaking to ANI, the fan said, "Samantha took the initiative to perform heart operations for needy children through a foundation. As she herself hails from a humble background, she always stands for the needy ones. This incident made my admiration double for her."
The actress is yet to react to the fan's sweet gesture. Meanwhile, the fan has never met the actress in person but he wishes to see her one day.
On the movie front, Samantha will be next seen in Kushi, a romantic comedy written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The movie also stars Vijay Deverakonda and is scheduled to be released on 1 September 2023.
The actress, whose credits include mega Telugu and Tamil films like Eega, Mahanati, Yashoda and Super Deluxe, made her Hindi debut with the web series The Family Man 2.
