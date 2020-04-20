Salman Khan writes and sings coronavirus-themed song 'Pyaar karona'

Quarantined with some of his family members at his Panvel farmhouse amid lockdown, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has penned and sung a coronavirus-themed song to spread awareness about the pandemic.



The actor took to Twitter to announce the release of the song and also posted a link to the audio version of the song."Emotionally pass raho aur physically duurr raho na #PyaarKarona, audio out now!" he wrote on Twitter.

"Pyaar karona, Etihaad karona, khayal karona, madad karona, sabr karona, fikr karona, pyaar karona aitbaar karona," Khan is heard singing in the song.

The actor also raps in the song which throws light on the different precautionary measures one must take amid the pandemic. The rap revolves around, working from home, staying at home but at a distance from everyone, not wandering out in the streets unnecessarily and other important measures to fight COVID-19.



The 54-year-old actor also urged people to use leisure time during the lockdown to work on their hobbies like playing the guitar, writing poetry and practicing other artwork.



"Doctors, Police ko salute karona," Khan is heard singing as he urged people to respect the frontline workers.

The song has been composed by Sajid-Wajid and along with Salman, Hussain Dalal has penned the lyrics.