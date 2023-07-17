Salman Khan warns acting aspirants against fake casting calls, threatens legal action against culprits

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his production company Salman Khan Films (SKF) issued a statement warning fans as well as aspiring actors against false casting calls on Monday. Taking to social media, the actor threatened to take legal action against those using his name to scam aspiring actors.

"This is to clarify that neither Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose," the statement read.

"Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan's or SKF's name in any unauthorised manner," it added.

Production banner Salman Khan Films, known for backing hit films like Chillar Party, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Bharat, said it has not hired any casting agents for their future movies.

Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is currently available for streaming on ZEE5. He will be next seen in Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3.

The movie marks Salman's onscreen reunion with actress Katrina Kaif. The film will also have a special cameo appearance of Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen reprising his iconic character Pathan for the film.

