Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release date: Here's when Salman Khan's film will release on digital platform

After two months of release in theatres, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on the OTT platform. The film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram and also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release Salman Khan's action drama will be available to stream on ZEE5 from June 23. Khan made the big announcement on his social media handles.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film shows Salman as everyone's favourite Bhaijaan. He's a self-defence trainer and is living a bachelor's life with his brothers. However, he falls for a South Indian girl, Bhagyalaxmi, played by Pooja. However, Bhaijaan soon comes to know that Bhagyalaxmi's brother and the entire family have been threatened by a goon. How he protects his girlfriend's family makes up the rest of the story.

Written by Farhad Samji, Sparsh Khetarpal, and Tasha Bhambra, the film was released on the occasion of Eid. Grossing ₹182.44 crore (US$23 million) worldwide, the movie did a decent box office collection worldwide.



WION's film critic Shomini Sen wrote in her review: Ultimately, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan works only for its action sequences in the second half - provided you have the palate for incessant punches and mind-numbing stunts. Both Khan and Venkatesh somewhat uplift the climax but the film's writers Farhad Samji, Sparsh Khetarpal, and Tasha Bhambra's lazy writing shows.

Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan's romance- which forms the core story- is ice cold. It's like the girl is romancing a cucumber. In fact, Salman's inability to emote much is incorporated cleverly in one scene where he holds the same straight face when his lady love asks him to emote. Quite meta, I'd say. Also, the way the brothers decide to choose the girl for their beloved Bhaijaan is bizarre. One moment they decide and pray to god that they want a girl for their brother, and the next second, the girl lands right in front of them. Also, no background check is done for her- so much for loving their Bhaijaan. The girl could have easily been replaced by a pigeon flying past them- they would have chosen it for their Bhai.

