Salman Khan loses his cool at airport as fan records him without asking: Watch

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently grabbed headlines for a viral video in which he is seen getting angry at a fan. The clip shows the actor getting visibly upset with a fan who tried to take a video of him at the airport. In the video, Salman can be seen walking with his security team when a fan attempts to record him without permission.

In the video, Salman is seen pointing his finger towards the fan and instructing him to turn off his phone immediately. Despite a member of his security team trying to intervene, Salman can be heard saying, "Keep your phone off!" The fan promptly puts down his phone and apologises.

Check it out below!

Reacting to the viral video, a netizen wrote on Instagram, "He has his own privacy wherever he goes. I guess he was right without his permission you shouldn't." Another user wrote, "Why do people have no self respect." A third comment read, "Salman is right here. No one should record him without asking for his permission."

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan revealed that the Dabangg actor gets paid higher than his market price when working on home productions. “He is bringing so much to the table, so he deserves that. It’s not like it’s going from my pocket. He is a superstar, there is money involved, he is getting that. That’s how his price also increased. You have to respect people’s value,” Arbaaz said in a chat with Timeout With Ankit.

Arbaaz also shared that everyone, including him, maintains the utmost professionalism when they are on set with Salman.