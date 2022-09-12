Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16' promo out! Munawar Faruqui among likely contestants

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to return to the small screen with the 16th season of his popular reality TV show 'Bigg Boss'. The official announcement of the show came on Sunday night and the makers have shared a promo video too.

The promo's caption read, "Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!" (Translation - In 15 years everyone had played their games, but this time, it will be the turn of Bigg Boss to play it)."



The short clip from BB16 begins by taking a trip down memory lane. You will see clips of previous seasons before getting a glimpse of the 16th season. In the end, Salman is heard saying, "Because this time Bigg Boss will play the game."

Curious to know who will enter the BB house this season? Well, rumours are rife that 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal, comedian and 'Lock Upp' Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui and TV actress Kanika Mann will be a part of the popular voyeuristic reality TV show.



The last season was won by Tejasswi Prakash. Other contestants of BB15 were Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Akasa Singh, Vishal Kotian and Donal Bisht.