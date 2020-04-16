'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' producer Ravi Bhagchandka opens up on post-pandemic effects

This is a time when the pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. The entertainment industry is not far from it as films and productions get cancelled or delayed.

Cricketer-turned-filmmaker Ravi Bhagchandka opened up on what the industry will face after the pandemic is over.

Bhagchandka says it might be difficult, if not impossible, for some time to come. "I find it very hard to imagine that any producer would invest in taking a crew abroad when there are likely to be major impediments to travelling internationally. Not just that, the fear of the virus still being active in different parts of the world is a concern that most producers are likely to have till a cure is found for the Coronavirus."



Ravi founded his production house 200 Not Out Cinemas (P) Ltd and produced 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams', under the banner which showcased the life and journey of stellar cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

He said, "The reason why a large number of films had been shot abroad is that foreign countries offer attractive incentives and subsidies for films to be shot there. For an aspirational Indian audience, these foreign locations make the film look even exotic and richer in look and feel. But now scripts would have to be rewritten and the foreign locations under consideration will have to be reevaluated."

The director is currently developing the Hindi adaptation to George McCutcheon’s 1902 book, Brewster's Millions. The script by Balwinder Singh Janjua is ready and Bhagchandka is looking for a director and cast.