Russell Brand once again questioned by London police over sexual offence claims

Renowned comedian Russell Brand, 48, has been questioned for a second time by London's Metropolitan Police in connection with sexual offence allegations, as reported by British media on Monday.

Brand was interviewed under caution last week over six “non-recent” allegations, the Press Association news agency reported. This recent interrogation follows a previous police questioning in November related to three separate claims.

The Metropolitan Police, without naming Brand, confirmed that a man in his 40s visited a police station in south London on December 14 for a second round of questioning.

"He was interviewed under caution by detectives in relation to a further six, non-recent, sexual offences," the police stated.

Notably, British police typically refrain from disclosing the identities of suspects who haven't been formally arrested or charged.

In September, various British media outlets published claims from four women alleging instances of sexual assault or rape by Brand between 2006 and 2013, during the peak of his career. However, the accusers have remained unnamed.

Brand, a comedian, author, and known for his role in Get Him To The Greek, has vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that his relationships were "always consensual."

Subsequent to the publication of these claims, both the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police initiated investigations against Brand. Additionally, the BBC, where Brand previously worked on radio programs from 2006 to 2008, launched an inquiry into his conduct.

It's important to note that the allegations remain unproven, and Brand has consistently refuted them.