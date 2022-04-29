'Runway 34' twitter review: Netizens call Ajay Devgn & Amitabh Bachchan starrer a thrilling watch

New Delhi, India Updated: Apr 29, 2022, 04:36 PM(IST)

Posters of Runway 34 Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Netizens applauded the aviation drama's screenplay, cinematography and excellent work by the cast

Ajay Devgn starrer drama 'Runaway 34' has finally released today (April 29). After facing several delays and major changes, the movie starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh has finally landed in cinemas worldwide.

Devgn directorial follows the story of Captain Vikrant Khanna (played by him), who along with his co-pilot Rakul Preet is going through a tough investigation after the emergency landing of the flight. Apart from the lead, Amitabh Bachchan's character of a lawyer Narayan Vedant, who has been tasked to unravel the mystery, has managed to attract the eyes with his perfection.

The film is said to have been inspired by true events and has so far raked in mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike who have enjoyed the first-day first show of the movie. 

Netizens applauded the aviation drama's screenplay, cinematography and excellent work by the cast with full dialogue baazi. 

Many users have called the movie a  wholesome and thrilling entertainer as it manages to keep the audience hooked till the last climax. Meanwhile, others just called it a sully movie.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions dropped in by fans. 

×
×
×
×
×

 

×

The movie also stars Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, and YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati.

 

Topics

Read in App