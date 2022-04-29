'Runway 34' twitter review: Netizens call Ajay Devgn & Amitabh Bachchan starrer a thrilling watch

Ajay Devgn starrer drama 'Runaway 34' has finally released today (April 29). After facing several delays and major changes, the movie starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh has finally landed in cinemas worldwide.



Devgn directorial follows the story of Captain Vikrant Khanna (played by him), who along with his co-pilot Rakul Preet is going through a tough investigation after the emergency landing of the flight. Apart from the lead, Amitabh Bachchan's character of a lawyer Narayan Vedant, who has been tasked to unravel the mystery, has managed to attract the eyes with his perfection.



The film is said to have been inspired by true events and has so far raked in mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike who have enjoyed the first-day first show of the movie.



Netizens applauded the aviation drama's screenplay, cinematography and excellent work by the cast with full dialogue baazi.



Many users have called the movie a wholesome and thrilling entertainer as it manages to keep the audience hooked till the last climax. Meanwhile, others just called it a sully movie.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions dropped in by fans.

#Runway34. So proud to watch this film. High on technical expertise, authenticity, thrill & performances. Immaculate direction & acts by @ajaydevgn @SrBachchan . Camera by Aseem bajaj, Grfx by Naveen paul.

Need more of such gems !! Family movie ! #Runway34InCinemasNow pic.twitter.com/9ET55K4DL7 — #Runway34 (@JangidGulab) April 29, 2022 ×

#Runway34 - Ajay finally delivers a good film as a director...@SrBachchan @ajaydevgn's face-off elevate it further...there are some loose spots post interval but that doesn't affect much as the film keeps you hooked till the end...it's worth a watch 🔥#Runway34Review #chiubaba — Chiubaba (@Chiubaba1) April 29, 2022 ×

#Runway34Review

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

UMISSABLE #Runway34 is a **HEART-THUMPING** adventure with Nail-Biting moments. Traits of Drama spread across, makes it a wholesome entertainer. While the 1st Half is Brilliant, 2nd Half lacks innovation. #AjayDevgn’s ensures HAPPY ENDING with twists… pic.twitter.com/OWWHTzBgmb — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) April 29, 2022 ×

Ajay Devgan has been my favourite hero since long! So I was really excited for Runway 34 and he absolutely nailed it! From his direction to his acting the entire production is top notch Bachchan sir was a delight to watch as expected. @ajaydevgn @SrBachchan #Runway34InCinemasNow — Barnita Das (@Barnita05449118) April 29, 2022 ×

The movie also stars Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, and YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati.