'Baahubali', 'RRR' to 'KGF': Decoding success story of South Indian fIlms

Back to back! Undoubtedly, this year belongs to the pan-India movies for sure! Almost six years after SS Rajamauli's 'Baahubali' roared at the box office, this year we saw how South movies pan India outings have taken the world by storm, whether it's their larger than life sets, action sequences, VFX and outstanding work by the cast, and all together they gave the audience a full paisa vasool entertainment.

Starting from Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa', then SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and now 'KGF' Chapter 2, all three of them worked wonders at the box office. Today, here we have curated the list of all the superhits south Indian movies that won millions of hearts and took the box office by storm.