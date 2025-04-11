A fight scene from SS Rajamouli's RRR is among the three images that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared as it announced a new category of Stunt Design for the 100th Oscars ceremony.



In a landmark announcement, the Academy introduced a new category for stunt design on Thursday. It will be for the films released in 2027, while the Oscars, for the first time under this category, will be announced in 2028 at its 100th edition.

SS Rajamouli reacts

Along with the Hollywood stunt community, filmmaker Rajamouli is also on cloud nine after his movie RRR got a special shoutout by the Academy, along with Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible, as they introduced the Best Stunt Design category for the Oscars.

Taking to his X handle, the RRR director expressed gratitude to director David Leitch, Chris O'Hara, and the stunt community for their efforts in making this historic recognition possible.

He wrote, "At last!! After a 100-year wait !!! Ecstatic for the new Oscars stunt design category for the films releasing in 2027! Huge thanks to David Leitch, Chris O'Hara, and the stunt community for making this historic recognition possible, and to @TheAcademy, CEO Bill Kramer, and President Janet Yang for honoring the power of stunt work. Thrilled to see #RRRMovie's action visual shining in the announcement!"

New category at the Oscars

The category rules for eligibility and voting for the inaugural award will be announced in 2027 with the complete 100th Academy Awards Rules.

The specifics of the award's presentation will be determined later by the Academy's Board of Governors and executive leadership. The last new award category created in the Oscars was achievement in casting, established in 2024. It will begin with next year's 98th Academy Awards for films released in 2025.

In a statement to Variety, Jeff Wolfe, president of the Stuntmen's Association, expressed his happiness at the announcement of the stunt design category. He called it a "historic moment" for their community (stuntmen).

"I can't express enough how thrilled and proud we are to see the Academy recognize the art and craft of stunt action design with its own Oscar category. This is a historic moment for our community. For decades, stunt performers, coordinators, and action designers have played a crucial role in shaping the cinematic experience, often putting their bodies on the line to bring unforgettable moments to the screen. This recognition validates the passion, innovation, creativity and hard work that go into every fall, fight, and fireball. It's not just a win for our industry -- it's a win for storytelling," said Wolfe, as quoted by Variety.

On the work front, Rajamouli is set to direct a movie tentatively titled SSB29, starring Mahesh Babu. The film was written by Vijayendra Prasad. However, further details about the cast are still under wraps.

(With agency inputs)