Made In India: After RRR, SS Rajamouli announces new project based on Dadasaheb Phalke's life

After the roaring success of RRR and Baahubali, SS Rajamouli is back with a new film. The director is all set to present a film that narrates the story of Dadasaheb Phalke, often known as the father of Indian cinema. Titled Made In India, the film is a biopic on Phalke and will be produced by Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya and Varun Gupta. The biopic will be helmed by Nitin Kakkar.



SS Rajamouli's new project



The filmmaker's last film RRR was a global hit. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film won international awards like the Golden Globes and Oscars. Now, as per reports, the filmmaker is looking forward to telling the story of ‘the birth and rise of Indian cinema’. According to Rajamouli’s representative, the film promises to be a “magnum opus on a huge scale and canvas”. Rajamouli has no plans to direct the movie.



The filmmaker made the announcement on Twitter with a video on Tuesday. "When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it...With immense pride, Presenting MADE IN INDIA (sic)," he tweeted.



