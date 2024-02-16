RRR cinematographer Senthil Kumar’s wife Roohi dies from several health issues

Yoga instructor Roohi aka Ruheenaaz died due to several health issues on February 15. Roohi was popular cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar’s wife. Senthil is most famous for his work in Oscar-winning film RRR.

Roohi passed away due to several health issues at KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad. Roohi was undergoing treatment for the last few days but she died due to multiple organ failure, said a representative.

Senthil’s team also released a press statement that reads, “Cinematographer Senthil's wife #Roohi garu passed away (on Thursday) at 2 pm. Final rites (on Friday) at 9 am at Mahaprasthanam, Jubilee Hills. (sic)”

As soon as the news came out, fans of the couple took to social media to mourn her loss. Some even shared pictures of the couple when they were younger together. Some shared pictures of their time with Prabhas and Anushka Shetty while on the Baahubali set.

Who was Roohi?

Roohi was a yoga instructor who worked with numerous celebs, including Anushka, Prabhas and Ileana D’Cruz. She used to head Bharat Thakur’s yoga classes for the Hyderabad division.

Senthil and Roohi got married in June 2009 and are parents to two children. Senthil had recently taken time off work to care for Roohi as she had not been keeping well.

Senthil hails from Secunderabad while Roohi hails from Mumbai. It was because of their work that they got together in Hyderabad. They had met through a common friend. The couple then fell in love and got married.