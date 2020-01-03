Rose McGowan tweets apology to Iran over Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani's death, says 'USA has disrespected your country

Rose McGowan, who was one of the first women to speak out against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has issued an apology to Iran over General Qaseem Soleimani's s death.



The actress has been a strong critic of US President Donald Trump and on Friday tweeted an apology to Iran as its top military general was killed in an airstrike conducted by the USA.

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020 ×

The US Department of Defence has confirmed that Trump had ordered the attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

several of McGowan's followers shot back at her on Twitter and accused the actress of doing drugs and asked her to take down the tweet or delete her account. McGowan responded to the tweets with other outrageous tweets written against America and Trump.

Earlier McGowan's Twitter account was suspended due to some offensive tweets that had allegedly violated the company’s privacy policy.