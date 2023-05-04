Romantic comedy Anyone But You starring Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney gets holiday release

With a promise to bring back audiences to the theatres, Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney starrer Anyone But You now has a winter release – December 15. Scheduled as a holiday release, the romantic comedy has been in the news for the chemistry between the lead actors who are reportedly dating after Glen’s girlfriend stopped following Sydney on Instagram following cheating rumours.

As for the film, Anyone But You is directed by Will Gluck. The trailer for the film dropped last week during the studio’s presentation at CinemaCon.

Anyone But You will follow Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell as two people who loathe each other to the point that they can’t resist each other. The film is set in Sydney, Australia and follows the two as they go on various vacations – from falling off boats to getting big spiders down their pants.

Screenplay was penned by Ilana Wolpert and Gluck. Joe Roth produces with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Gluck. Executive producers are Sweeney, Natalie Sellers, Alyssa Altman and Jacqueline Monetta. Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet and Hadley Robinson also star.

Anyone But You will clash with Warner Bros. Timothee Chalamet movie, Wonka.

