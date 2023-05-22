Rolling Stone India launches ‘Women in Creativity’ power list ft 25 artists, entrepreneurs

Rolling Stone India has announced its ‘Women In Creativity’ power list. Honouring 25 women across music, cinema, OTT, content creation, entrepreneurship and fashion, this marks a celebratory IP with a first-of-its-kind index of exceptional names. The awardees include Oscar winners Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves, groundbreaking trans person and drag artist Sushant Divgikr, breakout musician Asees Kaur, acclaimed content creator and sexuality educator Leeza Mangaldas, content creator and diverse artistic force Mithila Palkar, lyricist and screenwrite Kausar, among others. Honouring women across sectors Rolling Stone India has a history of chronicling and amplifying women in all sectors of music and pop culture through notable features and covers. The Indian edition of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine has previously heralded women creatives and leaders such as Srushti Tawde, Raja Kumari, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Lilly Singh, Mithila Palkar, Koli, Niharika NM, Lisa Mishra, Dhee, CL, Vidya Vox, Divgikar, Jonita Gandhi, Monica Dogra, Anushka Manchanda and more.

Says Rolling Stone India Executive Editor and Digital Director Nirmika Singh, “The ‘Women in Creativity’ honors are designed for, of and by women. They come at a time when India is experiencing a creative movement across music, entertainment and entrepreneurship with significant contributions from women. This is historic and we have to capture, chronicle and celebrate this moment.”

The jury for the list comprised acclaimed artist and curator Brinda Miller, distinguished marketeer and sustainability advocate Jasleen Kaur, Nirmika Singh and Team Rolling Stone India. Why the need? The ‘Women in Creativity’ power list is significant as women continue to be underrepresented at large. We’re nowhere close to equality and equity. According to USC Annenberg and Spotify’s ‘Inclusion in the Recording Studio?’ 2022 report, of the 180 artists featured on the Billboard Hot 100 Year-End Chart in 2021, 76.7 per cent were men and only 23.3 per cent were women. Women have also been marginally nominated for key awards -- 85.8 per cent of the 2022 Grammy nominees in major categories were men and 14.2 per cent were women.

India’s 'O Womaniya’ 2022 report too has noted low presence of women behind the camera with only 10 per cent of head of department (HOD) positions across key divisions such as production design, writing, editing, direction and cinematography, held by women. Furthermore, in media and entertainment corporate houses, only 10 per cent of senior leadership roles were held by women. The sixth economic census, by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, also highlighted that women comprise 13.76 per cent of the total entrepreneurs in India which is 8.05 million out of the total 58.5 million entrepreneurs.

The full Women In Creativity Power List by Rolling Stone India: