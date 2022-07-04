Rocketry Box Office Collection So Far: How is R Madhavan's movie picking up?

R Madhavan's film, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' was released on July 1, 2022. It is based on the life of Nambi Narayan, who was a former scientist and aerospace engineer in the Indian Space Research Organisation. He was accused in the ISRO espionage case and was later released. The film is written, directed and produced by R Madhavan and he is also playing the lead role in the film. The film also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 19, 2022. The film features Simran, Ravi Raghavendra, and Misha Ghoshal in pivotal roles. Its official announcement was made in October 2018.

Though the film had a slow start when it was released, it is gaining more numbers now.

Rocketry The Nambi Effect earns over 8.40 Cr so far

The film had a slow start but a solid Sunday at the box office. According to a report by India Today, on July 2, it earned nearly Rs 3 crores. However, on Sunday, it is estimated to have earned Rs 3.70 crore. This took the total collection to Rs 8.40 crores. It is also expected to pick up more in the coming days. The film has also received good reviews from the audiences and experts. It has also got a 9.2 rating on IMDb. R Madhavan also shared a tweet regarding the same.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biographical drama film which is based on the life story of scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayan. He worked in the Indian Space Research Organisation but was later accused in the ISRO espionage case. However, he was later released. Nambi Narayan was also awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award by the Government of India, in 2019. His role is played by R Madhavan, who has also written and directed the film. South superstar Rajinikanth also said, "Rocketry is a must-watch movie for everyone, especially the youth. For the space research development of our country", while he congratulated R Madhavan for his pet project.

R Madhavan Shines in his character

R Madhavan is receiving praises for his film and his acting from all over the world. This film is also his directorial debut. Whether it be superstars like Rajinikanth or the audience, everyone is loving his performance in the film. His look also matches how Nambi Narayan looks in real life. The film is all about R Madhavan's performance. India.com, calls his performance national award-worthy. Madhavan keeps us stuck to the screens throughout. People also call this one of his best performances so far.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya's cameo appearances

Shah Rukh Khan also appeared in the film, playing a cameo role. The phenomenal actor lights up the screen every time he appears. With each scene, he helps the audience to be more and more invested in the story. SRK is the best fit for not this but any character. Suriya also played a cameo role in the film. Madhavan thanked both of them for being a part of the film. According to a report by India Today, he said, "Suriya is a dear friend of mine. So he was part of the process". He also said, "When I received a call back from SRK's manager asking for dates to shoot, I was like, "What are you saying? Don't give me all these hopes, but she insisted that SRK wants to do it and is asking about the dates".

The film is receiving love and praise from all over the world and so is R Madhavan. Plus, the cameo roles of SRK and Suriya have added a lot more value to the film. Though the film was expected to earn more than it did, it is expected to hold on well. But all eyes are now on how it sustains in weekdays to follow.

