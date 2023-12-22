LIVE TV
Robert Pattinson gets engaged to mom-to-be Suki Waterhouse: Report

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, USEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Dec 22, 2023, 01:57 PM IST
main img

Photograph:(Twitter)

If reports and rumours are anything to go by, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse recently got engaged and are currently planning a wedding.

Hollywood couple Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have decided to make things official! According to reports, the two recently got engaged in an intimate ceremony and are all set to tie the knot in the coming years. The news follows recent speculations fueled by Waterhouse's appearance wearing a dazzling diamond ring on her left hand, capturing attention during a stroll in London.

A source close to the couple confirmed the engagement to PEOPLE. The insider revealed, "They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them."

The couple shared in November that they are expecting their first child together. Describing the Batman star's anticipation of fatherhood, the source shared, "He’s so ready. His relationship with Suki is incredible. He feels very lucky." Meanwhile, Waterhouse radiates happiness, showcasing a "special glow," according to the source.

Despite the buzz surrounding their engagement, representatives for Pattinson and Waterhouse have yet to respond to requests for comment from PEOPLE.

The couple first met in July 2018. They made their red-carpet debut in December 2022 at the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt.

Throughout their relationship, the two have been quite private since they began dating. When asked about his relationship by The Sunday Times in 2019, Pattinson said, "If you let people in, it devalues what love is."

The actor, known for his role in the Twilight series, was previously linked to Kristen Stewart and later engaged to FKA Twigs. Waterhouse, 31, previously dated Bradley Cooper and Diego Luna.

