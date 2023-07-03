Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson Leandro is dead, mom Drena pens distressing note

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, has passed away. He was 19 years old. The news of Leandro's demise was confirmed by his mother and The Intern actor’s eldest daughter, Drena De Niro.

Mourning the death of his son, Drena penned a heartwarming note. Sharing a picture of her son, she wrote, "My beautiful sweet angel, I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy, my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life," she continued. "I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you."

She wrote further, ''I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama .You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you 😞I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry @carlosmare 😢💔. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.''

Author Victoria Gotii commented, ''My dear friend. What can I say??? I AM heartbroken! I have no words for my younger but ever SO lovable "boyfriend". Such a handsome prince. From the day I first laid eyes on you —you were 3 yrs old turning 4. I bought you your first "Mini wheels" to zip around the apt. Mom was happy. But your expression your beauty. That amazing black China doll hair made me think of one of my sons.''

Another user wrote, ''No words. But sending you love and warmth Drena. Can’t believe I I’m reading this.''

Drena is the eldest daughter of Robert. The veteran actor adopted her when she married her mother, Diahnne Abbott. Robert is the father of seven children - Raphael from his first marriage; twins, Julian and Aaron Elliot, and Helen Grace from his second marriage. In April, he welcomed his seventh child, a baby girl, with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen.

Leandro was an actor and has starred in films like A Star is Born (2018), Cabaret Maxime (2018), and The Collection (2005).

