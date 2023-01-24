Rita Ora blames alcohol for group kiss picture with husband Taika Waititi & Tessa Thompson

American singer Rita Ora has finally broken her silence on speculations that she is in a "throuple" with her filmmaker-husband Taika Waititi and actress Tessa Thompson, which stemmed from a group picture that recently went viral.

The snap showed the 32-year-old singer and the 47-year-old filmmaker sitting and sharing an intimate hug with the 'Creed' star during a party session.

Addressing the rumours, Ora said, "Have you ever been in a situation where you've had a lot of drinks and everyone's your best friend? And then the next day you're like, 'I was talking to this person in the smoking area for four hours and I've got no idea who they are.' Literally - that (photograph) was just a bunch of friends having a good time. (Taika and Tessa) had a crazy schedule and everyone was letting loose."

She also told the British GQ that she chose "not to acknowledge" the headlines hoping that they would go away.

Meanwhile, Waititi previously addressed the rumours in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald. He said, "I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quickly."

He added, "And also, 'Is it that big a deal?' No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine."

Rita also said her life "became better" when she got together with Taika, with whom she had been friends for several years before they embarked on a romantic relationship.

When asked how she knew Taika was the right person for her, she said, "When I didn't feel a change (from only being friends), like my life just became better."

"We were really good friends for six years, and I went to Australia and we both had separate jobs, and we didn't really know that many people out there. It was nice to see a familiar face and our universes just collided. That was it," she added.

Ora further reiterated that she never thought about settling down until she met Taika.

She said, "It was our bond that made me think, I'm ready to settle down. I never think about things like that because I don't want to jinx anything."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE