Rihanna turns up the heat in mini dress as she gets cozy with A$AP Rocky; check out pics

Rihanna seems to have found love in singer A$AP Rocky as the two were spotted enjoying water activities in Barbados where they are currently on vacation.

Rapper A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were caught arms in arms in several pictures on the deck of a luxury catamaran.

Rihanna was seen wearing a stunning shiny green mini dress while ASAP Rocky dressed casually.

Spotted on the deck chatting and getting cozy, they were also seen on a water tube as they jumped in the water. They were accompanied by some friends. They even went out for a jet ski joyride with Rihanna steering the watercraft and Rocky holding onto her hips from behind.

The couple went public with their romance earlier this month after pictures of them strolling through Manhattan became public. They were previously dating other people. While ASAP Rocky was with Kendall Jenner, Rihanna was seeing Toyota heir and billionaire from Saudi Arabia, Hassan Jameel.

The ‘FENTY’ founder Rihanna made way for her native Barbados to celebrate the holiday season with friends and family.