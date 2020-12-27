Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate Christmas together in Barbados

Looks like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are indeed a couple. On Christmas Eve, the couple was spotted holding hands while heading to a catamaran sunset cruise in RiRi's native Barbados.



According to a report on People, the rapper arrived at the Caribbean island on December 23 to meet with the Fenty Beauty founder, who had already been there for a week. "Rihanna has been in Barbados since [last] Thursday," a source told the outlet. "A$AP joined her and they are spending Christmas together with Rihanna's family." It's reportedly their first Christmas as a couple.

A source close to the couple was quoted saying, "They've been inseparable the past few weeks. It's a new relationship, but they both seem very into it. They've always seemed to have a great time together. They have a lot in common. They both are very much about helping out in the communities where they grew up A$AP is generous, and so is Rihanna. A$AP is known for being a great guy. Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP."

While Rihanna previously dated businessman Hassan Jameel, whom she split from in January, A$AP was previously linked to Kendall Jenner in 2017 and model Daiane Sodré in 2019.