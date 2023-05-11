Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby name is inspired by this rapper legend! Guess who?

The name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy has finally been revealed. If reports are to be believed, the singer and her rockstar partner have kept the name of their baby, RZA Athelston Mayers.

Nearly a year after he was born, the Daily Mail obtained a copy of Rihanna's birth certificate, revealing the name of the baby. The couple kept the name of their little one after producer, rapper, and leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, RZA.

The middle name of the baby is taken from his father Rocky's middle name. For the uninitiated, the rapper's legal name is Rakim Athelston Mayers.

The certificate has also made public the birthplace of their first child, i.e. Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles on May 13, 2022. View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) × Months after giving birth, Rihanna shared the first glimpse of her little boy. In December, the songstress shared the first video of her baby boy. However, since then, she has been treating fans with cute videos and photos.

During her interview with British Vogue, the singer talked about protecting her baby from the media glare.

"I just went straight into protective mode. Like there wasn’t even time for rage," Rihanna said before adding, "As parents, it just feels so icky, like a violation."

Recently, the Umbrella singer shared adorable photos of her little boy on Easter. Sharing the photos, the singer wrote, ''Eastuh!!!''. Meanwhile, Rihanna is currently expecting her second child with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Earlier this year, the singer made her stage comeback after a six-year hiatus at the Super Bowl. And, making her comeback historic, the singer revealed she's expecting her second child. Rihanna became the first woman in the history of the Super Bowl to perform with a baby bump.

Recently, the couple also made a fashionable appearance at the Met Gala in 2023. Rihanna was looking breathtaking in her dramatic white outfit from Valentino as she showed off her.

