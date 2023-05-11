Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk joins picket line at WGA strike

Bob Odenkirk, an actor widely recognised for his role in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, has taken a stand by joining the picket line at the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. He shared a photo of himself on his Twitter handle. "Let's do this," he wrote. The strike is a labour action focused on fighting for better pay and addressing the broader challenges faced by writers in the entertainment industry. It aims to bring attention to the need for fairer compensation for writers. Many writers argue that their work is undervalued and that they deserve more equitable remuneration for their contributions. Odenkirk's involvement in the strike adds to the growing list of influential figures in the entertainment industry who are standing in solidarity with the writers. Let’s do this pic.twitter.com/ozc5VYtnwn — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) May 10, 2023 × Let’s get it right…again! https://t.co/Q7eoSSiIw8 — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) May 10, 2023 ×

Beyond the issue of improved pay, the WGA strike also confronts other crucial concerns affecting writers. One such concern revolves around the prevalence of shorter exclusive contracts, which restrict writers' ability to explore new opportunities and secure stable income. By advocating for longer and more secure contracts, writers hope to attain greater stability and creative freedom in their careers.

Earlier pop rock band Imagine Dragons, Pete Davidson, Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Cynthia Nixon, Bowen Yang, and Jay Leno and more have been on the ground in support of the writers. Another image uploaded by another account that Odenkirk shared showed him at the 1988 writer's strike.

Odenkirk can currently be seen in the TV series Lucky Hank. Developed by Paul Lieberstein and Aaron Zelman, it is based on the 1997 novel Straight Man by Richard Russo. He portrays the titular role of Hank Devereaux, the charismatic chairman of the English department at a financially challenged college in Pennsylvania. He finds himself teetering on the precipice between a midlife crisis and an all-out meltdown as he tries to navigate the unconventional chaos that engulfs both his personal and professional existence.

