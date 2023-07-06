Ricky Martin, husband Jwan Yosef announce divorce after six-year marriage

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are parting ways. After six years of marriage, Ricky and Jwan are getting divorced. On Thursday, the Puerto Rican singer and his husband shared the news in a joint statement, revealing that they are ending things amicably. "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honouring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," they said in a statement, via People. The ex-couple has decided to co-parent their two children. ''Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other," they said. Ricky and Martin share a daughter, Lucia, (4), and a son, Renn, (3), while Ricky is a parent to twins, Matteo and Valentino (14), whom he will continue to raise as a single parent.

Also read: Happy birthday, Sylvester Stallone! Celebrating his great lesser-known performances

More about their relationship

Ricky and Jwan first met on Instagram in 2015, and soon after meeting virtually, they met for the first time in London. The former couple began dating six months later. The ex-couple made their love red carpet official at the amFAR Inspiration Gala in 2016, and got engaged the same year. After two years of romance, Ricky and Jwan got married in 2018.

Sexual assault allegation on Ricky

The shocking divorce news comes a few months after Ricky was hit with a sexual assault case by his nephew Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin. His nephew accused him of harassment and domestic violence while they were dating. Martin has always denied all the allegations. Later, the singer also filed a $20 million lawsuit against his nephew.