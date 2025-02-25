Celebrated actress and now successful producer Richa Chadha is back to her fitness regime as she starts 2025 with prep for her upcoming work. After embracing motherhood and welcoming a daughter in 2024, Richa is now moving towards reconnecting to her fitness journey. The actress shared a picture from one of her workout sessions on social media, giving fans a glimpse into her workout routine as she prepares for her next project. The actress is to star in a comedy next, which is anticipated to go on floors this summer.

Speaking about this, Richa Chadha shared, "Motherhood has been the most transformative experience of my life. It has taught me resilience, patience, and a new kind of strength I never knew I had. While the joy of nurturing my daughter is unmatched, I’ve also felt the need to reconnect with my own sense of self—mentally, emotionally, and physically."

She further added, "Getting back into my fitness routine is not just about losing weight or getting fit; it’s about rebuilding my strength, stamina, and overall well-being. It's about good quality sleep and a healthy state of mind as well. I’ve always believed that fitness is a personal journey, and for me, it’s a way to feel empowered and prepared for the challenges of my craft. With my next project coming up, I want to give it my best, and that includes being in peak form physically. It feels great to be back in the gym and working toward my goals, one step at a time. I also love a variety in my workout, with kathak, strength training, Yoga and cardio."

Richa and her husband Ali Fazal backed the critically acclaimed film Girls Will Be Girls last year, which earned praise as well as laurels at various international film festivals. Richa was seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi last, which was released in 2024.