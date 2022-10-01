Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal look regal in their Delhi cocktail party

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's pre-wedding festivities are in full swing. After a long wait of two years, the couple is finally tying the knot in October, and before that, the couple is making sure to make every moment memorable.



On Friday, the couple hosted their Delhi cocktail and reception for their family and friends from across Delhi. Today, the Fukrey actress shared a few photos of them together from the night.



In the picture, Richa looked every bit like an elegant bride in her custom-made Kresha Bajaj saree with the drape having a special meaning to the couple with Kresha and her team custom embroidering their love story onto it. Ali complemented his bride with a regal sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.



The 'Fukrey' donned jewellery which was custom made for her by an ancestral Bikaneri jeweller family.



Sharing the picture, Chadha wrote in the caption, ''I hide YOU in my eyes. ~ Rumi #RiAli blessed.''



On Friday, the bride-to-be Richa shared some adorable pictures of them together on her Instagram account. In the caption, she wrote: "#RiAli Mohabbat Mubarak." Fazal shared the same photo by tweaking a caption, 'RiAli. Tumko bhi'.

Take a look:

As per reports, the couple will tie the knot in the first week of October, the date has not been announced yet but sources suggest that the wedding is on the 4th of October.