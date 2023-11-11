Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video: Delhi Police writes to Meta over case, lodges FIR

Days after a deepfake video featuring Rashmika Mandanna went viral on the internet, the Delhi Police have written to Meta on Saturday to provide the URL of the account from which it was shared. The move came a day after Delhi police filed an FIR in connection with the incident.



Deepfake videos are synthetic media in which a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else's likeness.

Hemant Tiwari, DCP of the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit, said the Delhi Police has also sought information about the people who shared the fake video on social media.

"We have written to Meta to access the URL ID of the account from which the video was generated. We have also started doing technical analysis," the Deputy Commissioner of Police said in a statement.

An FIR in the matter was registered under sections 465 (forgery) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act at the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell after a complaint was received from Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), after the Commission took suo-moto cognisance of the deepfake video of the Indian actress.

The official said a dedicated team of officers has been constituted to crack the case. "We are expecting the case will be cracked soon."

Rashmika Madanna's deepfake video, which was suspected to be made with the help of Artificial Intelligence, went viral on social media last week.

The original video featured a British-Indian influencer, whose face had been edited with Mandanna's face. Soon after the video went viral, Mandanna had taken to X and written, "“I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”



Mandanna further said that the same incident could have traumatised her had she not been an actor and instead a schoolgirl.



“Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well-wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft.”