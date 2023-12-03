Rapper Lil Wayne sued for assault by former bodyguard Carlos Christian

A former security staffer for Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has filed a lawsuit alleging a disturbing incident that took place at the rapper's residence in Hidden Hills, Calif., two years ago.

Carlos Christian, the plaintiff, detailed in a seven-page complaint obtained by Rolling Stone, claims that Lil Wayne threatened him with a semiautomatic rifle and physically assaulted him. According to Christian, the rapper pointed the firearm directly at him in a threatening manner and proceeded to punch him in the ear while brandishing the weapon, causing severe emotional distress.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, highlights Christian's need for mental health treatment due to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) resulting directly from this traumatic incident. Christian is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for medical expenses, lost wages, and the impact on his earning capacity.

Lil Wayne or his spokesperson is yet to respond to the news. However, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department previously confirmed investigating a "verbal altercation" involving a security staffer and an adult male allegedly brandishing a firearm at the Hidden Hills address in December 2021. While not explicitly naming Lil Wayne, the statement was in response to inquiries specifically mentioning the rapper.

According to TMZ, anonymous law enforcement sources indicated that the dispute arose from Lil Wayne accusing the security guard of taking and leaking photos to the media. However, sources close to the rapper denied the incident and refuted claims of Lil Wayne owning a firearm.