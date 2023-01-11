Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani meet Naveen Patnaik ahead of their performance at 2023 Hockey World Cup

Hours before they were to set the stage on fire, Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani met with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Cuttack on Wednesday. Singh and Patani are part of a starry lineup of performers who will perform at the opening ceremony of the Hockey World Cup at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack at 6 PM.



Ahead of the ceremony, the actors met up with the state chief minister and were gifted their personal team India jerseys. Sharing photos of the meet up the Odisha CM added that he was sure that two would add their charm to the ceremony.



Famous Bollywood composer Pritam and K-pop group Blackswan too will be performing at the event.



Taking to his social media, Patnaik shared a couple of pictures with Ranveer as they posed with a blue jersey with his name and number 69 written on it. While sharing the pictures, Patnaik wrote, “It is a pleasure meeting popular actor Ranveer Singh ahead of Hockey World Cup 2023 Celebrations at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. I am sure his presence will add a lot of charm to the celebration. Let’s all join to celebrate the spirit of hockey."

It is a pleasure meeting popular actor @RanveerOfficial ahead of #HockeyWorldCup2023 Celebrations at Barabati Stadium, #Cuttack. I am sure his presence will add lot of charm to the celebration. Let’s all join to celebrate the spirit of hockey. #HockeyComesHome.#HWC2023 pic.twitter.com/IksYt5HnhI — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 11, 2023 ×



Ranveer was dressed in Indian traditional attire and was seen in deep conversation with the CM in one of the photos. In other he was seen posing with his jersey.

Patnaik also shared a picture with Patani in his Instagram story while they posed with the jersey. While sharing the picture, Patnaik wrote, “Glad to meet popular actress Disha Patani, who is set to charm the audience during the Hockey World Cup 2023 celebrations in Cuttack.”

Patnaik also shared photos with singer Lisa Mishra and K-pop group Blackswan who would be performing at the event.

Pleasure meeting hugely popular #KPOP group, #Blackswan. Their presence will certainly add to the ongoing celebrations of hockey. Let the vivacious spirit of hockey touch every heart. #HockeyComesHome#HWC2023 pic.twitter.com/o9IwpYwQy8 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 11, 2023 ×

Glad to meet Sriya Lenka of popular #KPOP Group- #Blackswan; Brahmapur born Indian American singer, #LisaMishra and talented singer from Koraput-Namita Melka ahead of #HWC2023 Celebrations. So proud that our Odia girls are making their marks across the world. #HockeyComesHome pic.twitter.com/eto0fY6ssZ — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 11, 2023 ×

Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus,' which is said to be the prequel of Golmaal 5. The film failed to make a mark at the box office. Next, he will be seen in Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' wherein he will be sharing the screen space with his 'Gully Boy' co-star Alia Bhatt. The film is likely to hit theatres in April.