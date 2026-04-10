/Ranjith sexual harassment case: Malayalam filmmaker granted bail by Kerala Court

Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith, who has delivered several projects including Neelagiri, Pookkalam Varavayi and Marupuram, was accused of attempting to sexually assault an actress. In a major development, a Kerala court has granted him bail. Let's delve in to know more.

Ranjith granted bail by Kerala court

A judicial first-class magistrate, L. Usha, in Ernakulam granted bail to the director in the sexual harassment case in a magistrate court, as per the report of Bar and Bench. Reportedly, the magistrate had earlier granted police custody of Ranjith for three days from April 5 to April 6.

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According to Bar and Bench, the counsel appearing for Ranjith reiterated that the accused has not challenged either his arrest or the earlier custody order and emphasised his client’s willingness to cooperate with the investigation. In addition, the prosecution had opposed his bail, stating that he had not cooperated with the investigating officer when he was in custody for three days.

All about the sexual harassment case involving Ranjith

It all began when an young actress accused Ranjith of attempting to sexually assault her inside a caravan during a film shoot. Initially, the complaint was submitted to the film's ICC, and then it was moved to the Kerala Police for further investigation. The police had lodged the FIR and recorded her confidential statement before proceeding to arrest the director. He is currently lodged at the Ernakulam Sub Jail.

Reportedly, he has been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including non-bailable offences under Section 74 (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty), Section 75 (sexual harassment) and Section 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).