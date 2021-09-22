Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati to star together in web series 'Rana Naidu'

They are part of the same illustrious family but actors Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati have never shared the screen space until now. The uncle-nephew duo though is coming together for the first time in Netflix's upcoming crime-drama series 'Rana Naidu'.



The action-drama will follow the life of Rana Naidu, the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they are in a problem. Karan Anshuman is the showrunner and will co-direct along with Suparn Verma.



Speaking about the series, Rana said in a statement, "It`s lots of special firsts for me. Working with my uncle Venkatesh and the first with Netflix in long-form storytelling that`s completely different from what both of us have ever done in our careers. I`m extremely happy to be with a crew and a platform that knows this the best. It will be challenging and new and definitely going to be fun. Looking forward to filming soon."

Venkatesh shared his excitement for the upcoming project, calling it "perfect".



"I cannot wait to work with Rana, we are going to have a blast on set and this show is the perfect project for us to work on. I am a huge fan of Ray Donovan myself and the entire team is pulling in all the stops to ensure we do justice to it," he said.



Produced by Locomotive Global Inc., the series is an official adaptation of the American popular drama series `Ray Donovan` and will commence shooting soon.